Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO To Open On August 4

Krsnaa Diagnostics: It provides diagnostic services such as imaging and radiology services

Krsnaa Diagnostics' Rs 1200 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for bidding on August 4. The IPO, which will close on August 6, will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 94,16,377 shares by existing shareholders, including Phi Capital, Kitara, Somerset Indus Healthcare Fund I and Lotus Management Solutions. The shares of the Pune-based diagnostics chain are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 17.

A total of 75 per cent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 10 per cent for retail investors, the diagnostic services provider said in its red herring prospectus.

Krsnaa Diagnostics will use the proceeds from the share sale to establish diagnostics centres at Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, repay existing loans and for general corporate purposes.

Krsnaa Diagnostics was incorporated in the year 2010. It provides a wide range of diagnostic services such as imaging and radiology services, clinical laboratory tests, pathology and tele-radiology services to private and public hospitals, medical colleges and community health centres. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,801 diagnostic centres across 13 cities in the country.

Rajendra Mutha is the promoter of Krsnaa Diagnostics.

DAM Capital Advisors (Formerly IDFC Securities), Equirus Capital, IIFL Holdings and JM Financial Consultants are the lead managers to the public issue of Krsnaa Diagnostics, whereas KFintech is the registrar to the issue.