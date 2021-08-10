Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO: Here's How To Check Allotment Status

Krsnaa Diagnostics shares will make their debut on the bourses on August 17

Krsnaa Diagnostics shares will be allotted to the successful bidders on August 11. The Pune-based diagnostics chain's IPO, which was open between August 11 and 14, consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 94,16,377 shares by existing shareholders. The IPO was subscribed 64.38 times.

Ahead of the IPO, Krsnaa Diagnostics garnered Rs 537 crore from 44 anchor investors including Kuber India Fund, Volrado Venture Partners, HSBC, Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund and Nomura.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chains in India, offering a wide range of diagnostic services such as imaging/radiology services, routine clinical laboratory tests, pathology and tele-radiology services.

JM Financial Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Equirus Capital Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the book running lead managers for the IPO and KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

Here's how to check the allotment status on the KFintech Private Limited (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/)

Select the IPO in the drop box

Select one of the three: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the selected category

Fill the captcha

Click on the submit button

Here's how to check the allotment status on the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select 'Krsnaa Diagnostics' in the drop box

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit.

The shares will make their debut on the bourses on August 17.