Economic Survey Pegs Economic Growth At 6-6.5% In 2020-21: 10 Things To Know

The government may need to relax its fiscal deficit target for the current financial year to revive growth as the financial year starting in April is expected to pose challenges on the fiscal front, according to the Economic Survey, which was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier today.

It is widely expected to relax its fiscal deficit target in the Union Budget. The fiscal slippage in 2019-20 is largely due to the growth slowdown, and the upcoming Budget will probably look relatively slimmer with a deficit of 3.5 per cent, according to brokerage Emkay.

Private investment may get crowded on higher spending on infrastructure by the government, stated the Economic Survey 2019-20.

The Economic Survey, prepared by a team headed by the government's Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian also said there is room for rationalising subsidies, especially food.

Real estate companies must cut home prices to clear their unsold inventories, according to the Economic Survey.

Greater home sales can clear the balance sheets of banks as well as non-banking financial companies, it said.

On the trade front, the Economic Survey stated that continued global trade tensions could hit India's exports.

India faces its worst economic slowdown in a decade. Growth slipped to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, imperilling job prospects for millions of young people entering the workforce each year.

The first phase of Parliament Budget session 2020 has started today and will be held through February 11.