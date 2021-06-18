Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences IPO Oversubscribed On Final Day

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences IPO: Share sale of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) via initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed on the final day of the issue. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences IPO was subscribed 1.58 times till 2:05 pm, data from the National Stock Exchaneg showed. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences received 2.27 crore bids for 1.44 crore shares on the offer. A total of 53.46 lakh bids were received at the cut off price.

Demand for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences was among the retail investors as portion reserved for them was subscribed 1.35 times. Portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 67 per cent and portion reserved Non Institutional Investors was subscribed 8 per cent.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is offering its shares in the price band of Rs 815-825 per share and planning to raise Rs 2,143.74 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares aggregating upto Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of over 2.35 crore equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.

The OFS consists of sale of more than 1.6 crore shares by General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte, up to 3,87,966 shares by Dr Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, up to 775,933 shares by Rajyasri Bollineni, up to 387,966 shares by Bollineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospital and up to 6,005,058 shares by other existing, selling shareholders.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) was promoted by Dr Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, Rajyasri Bollineni, Dr Abhinay Bollineni, Adwik Bollineni and Bollineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospitals. It has nine multi-speciality hospitals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with total capacity of around 3,000 beds.

Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), IIFL Holdings and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the book running lead managers to the issue, whereas Link Intime India is the registrar for the IPO.