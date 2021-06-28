Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Shares List At Premium Of 22%

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) shares opened for trading at Rs 1,008.90.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) shares opened for trading at Rs 1,008.90 compared with an issue price of Rs 825, marking an increase of 22.3 per cent from the issue price. KIMS shares rose as much as 28 per cent from the issue price and touched an intraday high of Rs 1,057.95. KIMS shares saw high demand for its shares during the three-day share sale which ended on June 18. The initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 3.86 times with retain individual investors subscribing 2.9 per cent. qualified institutional buyers subscribed 5.26 times and non-institutional investors subscribed 1.89 times.

The IPO comprised of a fresh issue of shares aggregating upto Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of over 2.35 crore equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.

The OFS consisted of sale of more than 1.6 crore shares by General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte, up to 3,87,966 shares by Dr Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, up to 775,933 shares by Rajyasri Bollineni, up to 387,966 shares by Bollineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospital and up to 6,005,058 shares by other existing, selling shareholders.

KIMS IPO was 20th IPO of the current year. The current year has seen a slew of IPOs despite the Covid-19 pandemic. MTAR Technologies and Nazara Technologies were among the best listed IPOs of the year.

In another listing, Dodla Dairy shares jumped as much as 48 per cent from the issue price to hit an intraday high of Rs 633.60.

As of 10:23 am, KIMS shares traded 18 per cent higher than the issue price at Rs 972, outperforming the Sensex which was down 0.06 per cent.