Kotak Mutual Fund Launches Multicap Fund: What's In It For Investors

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited (-Kotak Mutual Fund) announced the launch of a new multicap fund - an open-ended scheme that will provide the right mix of large-cap, mid-cap, as well as small-cap stocks. The fund is said to provide potential, growth, and stability for investors with the diversity of stocks, according to a recent statement shared by Kotak Mutual Fund.

The new fund offer or NFO opened for subscription on September 8, 2021, and will continue till September 22, 2021. The multicap category has opened up for mutual funds after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) redefined the category.

Kotak Multicap Fund is suitable for all classes of investors, especially those who aim to focus on achieving long-term financial goals such as retirement, child's education, or buying a house. The investment objective of such investors involves generating long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of equity as well as equity-related securities across market capitalisation.

''At Kotak Mutual Fund, we have added value to our investors by outperforming benchmark indices regularly across most time periods in all three categories –small-cap, mid-cap and large cap-funds and thus, are now offering the power of all three in one fund,'' said Harsha Upadhyaya, President & CIO – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.

“We follow a disciplined investment process of BMV i.e. by focusing on Business scalability & sustainability, Management Quality, and Valuation parameters. We are also committed to the principles of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors”, added Mr Upadhyaya.