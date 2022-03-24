Kotak Mahindra Bank - Should You Buy After The Block Deal?

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 3.10% to Rs 1,714.95 on Thursday.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold its stake of 1.41% to 2.02% via bulk deal today in Kotak Mahindra Bank and the stock fell 3.10% to Rs 1,714.95 on the NSE.

Should you buy the dip?

As an investor, I am not convinced with the technical chart structure.

The stock has been one of the major underperformer against Bank Nifty since 2020 lows. From the pandemic lows, Bank Nifty has gained over 120% while Kotak Bank is up by ~70% (considering lows to CMP).

Since start of 2021, the stock has been trading in the broader range of Rs 1,650 - Rs 2,100 and trading around the lower band of range now.

Technically, the death cross is visible on chart at Rs 1,850 signalling an end of bullish trend in the stock. The death cross happens when the short-term moving average (50-days) crosses below the long-term moving average. In the above chart, the multiple supports are visible in the range of Rs 1,640 - 1,750 but that doesn't convince the buying opportunity. As per the technical pattern, the bullish confirmation will be above Rs 1,855 while a close below Rs 1,640 will confirm the bearish scenario.

