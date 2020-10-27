Kotak Mahindra Bank Surges Most In 7 Months After September Quarter Earnings

Kotak Mahindra Bank's provisions came down to Rs 368.59 crore.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank surged as much as 11.38 per cent, its biggest single day gain since March 25, 2020, to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,576.85 on the BSE a day after it reported September quarter earnings. The Uday Kotak-promoted bank on Monday said that its annual net profit in July-September period rose 27 per cent to Rs 2,184.48 crore compared with Rs 1,724.48 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. The jump in the private sector bank's profit came on account of lower provisioning for non-performing assets - or bad loans - during the quarter. (Track Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock price here)

Kotak Mahindra Bank's provisions came down to Rs 368.59 crore in the three-month period ended September 30, from Rs 962 crore in the previous quarter.

Net interest income - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - rose 17 per cent to Rs 3,913.21 crore, from Rs 3,349.59 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by Mumbai-based Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Asset quality of the country's third largest private sector lender by market value improved.

The lender's gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total advances came in at 2.55 per cent in the July-September period, as against 2.70 per cent in the previous quarter.

Total gross NPAs stood at Rs 5,335.95 crore, as against 5,619.33 crore in the previous quarter.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said its coronavirus pandemic-related provisions stood at Rs 1,279 crore (0.62 per cent of net advances) as of September 30.

Non-specific provisions towards advances (including standard and COVID-19 provisions) were at 177 per cent of net NPAs, it said in a press release.

As of 11:23 am, Kotak Mahindra Bank was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, up 9.42 per cent sharply outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index which was up 0.37 per cent.