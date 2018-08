Kerala Floods: List Of Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled, Diverted Today

At least 357 people have died in Kerala floods since August 8.

Southern Railway, one of the divisions of Indian railways, informed about the list of trains which are terminated, rescheduled or cancelled today due to heavy rains in Kerala on microblogging website Twitter. Due to heavy rains, land slips, flash floods and closure of section between Shoranur -Kozhikkode in Palghat Division and Ernakulam-Kottayam-Kayamkulam section in Trivandrum Division, changes have been made in pattern of services, said Southern Railway in a tweet. At least 357 people have died in Kerala floods since August 8.

Here is the full list of trains cancelled or rescheduled:

Trains fully cancelled:

Train no. 12257 KSR Bengaluru - Kochuveli Express (19th August)

Train no. 12624 Trivandrum - Chennai Mail (19th August)

Train no. 16525 Kanyakumari - KSR Bengaluru Island Express (19th August)

Train No. 13351 Dhanbad - Alleppey Express (19th August)



Due to heavy rains, landslips, floods in Thiruvananthapuram and Palghat Divisions of Southern Railway, Train No.13351 Dhanbad – Alleppey Express scheduled to depart on 19.08.2018 passing through SCR Jurisdiction is Cancelled @RailMinIndia@drmvijayawada — SouthCentralRailway (@SCRailwayIndia) August 18, 2018

Train No. 17229 Trivandrum Central-Hyderabad Sabari Express, scheduled to depart Trivandrum Central on August 19 is partially cancelled between Trivandrum Central-Tirupati, said the Railways.

Train No.17229 Trivandrum Central-Hyderabad Sabari Exp scheduled to depart Trivandrum Central on 19.08.2018 IS PARTIALLY CANCELLED btwn Trivandrum Central-Tirupati. Train will start from Tirupati. DUE TO HEAVY RAIN AND BREACHES. @RailMinIndia@drmgtl@drmgnt — SouthCentralRailway (@SCRailwayIndia) August 18, 2018

TRAIN NO.17230 HYDERABAD –TRIVANDRUM CENTRAL SABARI EXP DEPARTING HYDERABAD TODAY i.e., 19.08.18 AT 11.15 HRS IS DIVERTED TO RUN VIA., ERODE, DINDIGUL, MADURAI, TIRUNELVELI, NAGERCOIL @RailMinIndia@drmsecunderabad@drmgnt — SouthCentralRailway (@SCRailwayIndia) August 19, 2018

Railways has also announced special trains from from Ernakulum and Thiruvananthapuram.