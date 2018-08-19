Kerala Floods: Jet Airways Announces Additional Domestic Flights

However, Jet Airways has also cancelled flights due to heavy rains.

Jet Airways will be operating additional domestic flights to Thiruvananthapuram from Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai and Dammam from August 19 for the convenience of its guests, said the country's second largest airline in a statement. Operations at Cochin International Airport have been suspended till Sunday, August 26, due to floods in Kerala. On Saturday, IndiGo also announced operation of additional flights on account of Cochin airport remaining closed. IndiGo's additional flights will be operating to and from Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Trivandrum from August 19, 2018 to August 25, 2018.

Schedule of Jet Airways' additional flights from Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai and Dammam:

Date Flight No. Departure Arrival Dep. Time Arrival time 9W 1407 BOM TRV 10:40 12:55 9W 1825 TRV BOM 13:25 15:40 9W 1407 BLR TRV 10:30 12:10 9W 9715 TRV BLR 12:35 14:15 Aug-21 9W 1403 BOM TRV 13:30 15:40 9W 1404 TRV BOM 16:20 18:30 9W 9716 BLR TRV 5:55 6:55 9W 1528 TRV DXB 7:55 10:35 9W 1527 DXB TRV 12:10 18:00

(As mentioned in Jet Airways' release)

Date Flight no. Departure Arrival Dept time Arrival Time 9W 1407 BOM TRV 10:40 12:55 9W 1825 TRV BOM 13:25 15:40 9W 9714 BLR TRV 10:30 12:10 9W 9715 TRV BLR 12:35 14:15 9W 1403 BOM TRV 13:30 15:40 Aug-22 9W 1404 TRV BOM 16:20 18:30 9W 1528 TRV DXB 7:55 10:35 9W 1527 DXB TRV 12:10 18:00 9W 1570 TRV DMM 19:00 21:00 9W 1569 DMM TRV 22:00 5:30

However, Jet Airways’ has also cancelled flights due to heavy rains.

Here is the list of Jet Airways’ cancelled flights:

August 21, 2018

- 9W 436/406 (BOM-COK-BOM)

- 9W 556/555 (COK-DOH-COK)

- 9W 561/562 (SHJ-COK-SHJ)

- 9W 569/570 (DMM-COK-DMM)

- 9W 534/533 (COK-MCT-COK)

- 9W 527/528 (DXB-COK-DXB)

- 9W 403/404 (BOM-COK-BOM)

- 9W 407/825 (BOM-COK-BOM)



August 22, 2018

For guests with confirmed tickets into and out of Cochin for travel till 26th August, 2018, Jet Airways has waived off charges on date/flight change from the original travel date or choosing an alternate destination which is close to Cochin airport, refund, no-show penalties and fare difference if any, due to the closure of the Cochin airport, the statement added.

