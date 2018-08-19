Kerala Floods: Jet Airways Announces Additional Domestic Flights

Jet Airways will be operating additional domestic flights to Thiruvananthapuram from Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai and Dammam from August 19 for the convenience of its guests, said the country's second largest airline in a statement. Operations at Cochin International Airport have been suspended till Sunday, August 26, due to floods in Kerala. On Saturday, IndiGo also announced operation of additional flights on account of Cochin airport remaining closed. IndiGo's additional flights will be operating to and from Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Trivandrum from August 19, 2018 to August 25, 2018.
Schedule of Jet Airways' additional flights from Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai and Dammam:
|Date
|Flight no.
|Departure
|Arrival
|Dept time
|Arrival Time
|9W 1407
|BOM
|TRV
|10:40
|12:55
|9W 1825
|TRV
|BOM
|13:25
|15:40
|9W 9714
|BLR
|TRV
|10:30
|12:10
|9W 9715
|TRV
|BLR
|12:35
|14:15
|9W 1403
|BOM
|TRV
|13:30
|15:40
|Aug-22
|9W 1404
|TRV
|BOM
|16:20
|18:30
|9W 1528
|TRV
|DXB
|7:55
|10:35
|9W 1527
|DXB
|TRV
|12:10
|18:00
|9W 1570
|TRV
|DMM
|19:00
|21:00
|9W 1569
|DMM
|TRV
|22:00
|5:30
However, Jet Airways’ has also cancelled flights due to heavy rains.
Here is the list of Jet Airways’ cancelled flights:
August 21, 2018
- 9W 436/406 (BOM-COK-BOM)
- 9W 556/555 (COK-DOH-COK)
- 9W 561/562 (SHJ-COK-SHJ)
- 9W 569/570 (DMM-COK-DMM)
- 9W 534/533 (COK-MCT-COK)
- 9W 527/528 (DXB-COK-DXB)
- 9W 403/404 (BOM-COK-BOM)
- 9W 407/825 (BOM-COK-BOM)
August 22, 2018
- 9W 436/406 (BOM-COK-BOM)
- 9W 556/555 (COK-DOH-COK)
- 9W 561/562 (SHJ-COK-SHJ)
- 9W 569/570 (DMM-COK-DMM)
- 9W 534/533 (COK-MCT-COK)
- 9W 527/528 (DXB-COK-DXB)
- 9W 403/404 (BOM-COK-BOM)
- 9W 407/825 (BOM-COK-BOM)
For guests with confirmed tickets into and out of Cochin for travel till 26th August, 2018, Jet Airways has waived off charges on date/flight change from the original travel date or choosing an alternate destination which is close to Cochin airport, refund, no-show penalties and fare difference if any, due to the closure of the Cochin airport, the statement added.