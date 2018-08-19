NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

Kerala Floods: Jet Airways Announces Additional Domestic Flights

Operations at Cochin International Airport have been suspended till Sunday, August 26, due to floods in Kerala.

Aviation | | Updated: August 19, 2018 13:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kerala Floods: Jet Airways Announces Additional Domestic Flights

However, Jet Airways has also cancelled flights due to heavy rains.

Jet Airways will be operating additional domestic flights to Thiruvananthapuram from Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai and Dammam from August 19 for the convenience of its guests, said the country's second largest airline in a statement. Operations at Cochin International Airport have been suspended till Sunday, August 26, due to floods in Kerala. On Saturday, IndiGo also announced operation of additional flights on account of Cochin airport remaining closed. IndiGo's additional flights will be operating to and from Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Trivandrum from August 19, 2018 to August 25, 2018.

Schedule of Jet Airways' additional flights from Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai and Dammam:

DateFlight No.DepartureArrivalDep. TimeArrival time
 9W 1407BOMTRV10:4012:55
 9W 1825TRVBOM13:2515:40
 9W 1407BLRTRV10:3012:10
 9W 9715TRVBLR12:3514:15
Aug-219W 1403BOMTRV13:3015:40
 9W 1404TRVBOM16:2018:30
 9W 9716BLRTRV5:556:55
 9W 1528TRVDXB7:5510:35
 9W 1527DXBTRV12:1018:00

(As mentioned in Jet Airways' release)

DateFlight no.DepartureArrivalDept timeArrival Time
 9W 1407BOMTRV10:4012:55
 9W 1825TRVBOM13:2515:40
 9W 9714BLRTRV10:3012:10
 9W 9715TRVBLR12:3514:15
 9W 1403BOMTRV13:3015:40
Aug-229W 1404TRVBOM16:2018:30
 9W 1528TRVDXB7:5510:35
 9W 1527DXBTRV12:1018:00
 9W 1570TRVDMM19:0021:00
 9W 1569DMMTRV22:005:30

However, Jet Airways’ has also cancelled flights due to heavy rains. 

Here is the list of Jet Airways’ cancelled flights:

August 21, 2018

- 9W 436/406 (BOM-COK-BOM)
- 9W 556/555 (COK-DOH-COK)
- 9W 561/562 (SHJ-COK-SHJ)
- 9W 569/570 (DMM-COK-DMM)
- 9W 534/533 (COK-MCT-COK)
- 9W 527/528 (DXB-COK-DXB)
- 9W 403/404 (BOM-COK-BOM)
- 9W 407/825 (BOM-COK-BOM)

August 22, 2018

- 9W 436/406 (BOM-COK-BOM)
- 9W 556/555 (COK-DOH-COK)
- 9W 561/562 (SHJ-COK-SHJ)
- 9W 569/570 (DMM-COK-DMM)
- 9W 534/533 (COK-MCT-COK)
- 9W 527/528 (DXB-COK-DXB)
- 9W 403/404 (BOM-COK-BOM)
- 9W 407/825 (BOM-COK-BOM)
 

For guests with confirmed tickets into and out of Cochin for travel till 26th August, 2018, Jet Airways has waived off charges on date/flight change from the original travel date or choosing an alternate destination which is close to Cochin airport, refund, no-show penalties and fare difference if any, due to the closure of the Cochin airport, the statement added.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kerala floodsKerala rainKerala flights

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonJio Phone 2

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top