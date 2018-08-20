AirAsia Offers Flight Tickets Between Bengaluru, Trivandrum During Kerala Floods

Customers can book flights from today till August 26 to get flight tickets for Trivandrum, Kerala.

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets between Bengaluru and Trivandrum amid the devastating Kerala floods. Customers can book flights from today till August 26. The travel period to avail AirAsia's flight tickets between Bengaluru and Trivandrum is till August 26, 2018. "Flights between Bengaluru and Trivandrum, in light of the continuing flood situation in Kochi, to facilitate our guests' travel to Kerala. Book now," AirAsia said. Rival Jet Airways also announced that it will be operating additional domestic flights to Thiruvananthapuram from Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai and Dammam.

Fares of AirAsia flight tickets between Bengaluru and Trivandrum

A search on airasia.com, the website of AirAsia, showed that a flight ticket from Bengaluru to Trivandrum for a 5:40 am flight on August 21 costs Rs 5,063.

A return flight ticket from Trivandrum to Bengaluru on August 23 costs Rs 3,994 for 7:40 am flight and Rs 4,454 for a 2 pm flight.

More offers on flight tickets from AirAsia

Separately, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for Thailand from Rs 4,975. This offer on flight tickets is valid till August 26 and the travel period is till February 28.

AirAsia is also offering a 20 per cent discount on flight tickets booked via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Meanwhile, commercial flight operations resumed on Monday in flood-hit Kochi. Over 160 people have died in the Kerala flood and at least 1,000 people are still stranded at five villages around Chengannur. However, the weather office has said that heavy rain is likely to subside in the coastal state.