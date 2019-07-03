Katrina Kaif Signed As Reebok's New Brand Ambassador

Katrina Kaif has acted in Bollywood films such as Dhoom 3 and Bharat among others.

International fitness brand, Reeebok has signed Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif as its new brand ambassador in India, Reebok said in a press release. Katrina Kaif has acted in Bollywood films such as Dhoom 3, Agneepath and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Bharat.

Katrina, who trains hard towards a fitter and better self each day, embodies the brands ethos and is an inspiration for today's generation, Reebok said in a press release.

Commenting on her association with Reebok, Katrina Kaif said: "I am thrilled and proud to join hands with Reebok, a brand that is committed to bring a change and enable everyone to harness their latent potential."

"Being a fitness aficionado myself, the brand not only serves as a motivation for me to be disciplined and stronger every day, but also gives me a platform to endorse the need to be fit. I am also a huge fan of Reebok's products that are high on style, quality, innovation and comfort," Katrina Kaif added.

Sunil Gupta, brand director at Reebok India said: "It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Katrina Kaif to the Reebok family. We at Reebok believe that through fitness and movement, people will get better and it's on us to inspire people on their journey to a fitter life. Katrina being a fitness enthusiast, is a perfect fit for the brand. We are confident that together we will continue to inspire the youth and be the thought leaders in the fitness industry."

