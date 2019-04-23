Planning A Holiday? All You Need To Know About North Karnataka Tour

North Karnataka tour package: KSTDC's tour package starts at Rs 6,160 on single occupancy basis.

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the state government-owned tourism services provider offers a package for visiting the UNESCO world heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka. The package also covers heritage sites of Tungabhadra Dam, Pattadakal, Bijapur and Kudala Sangama, according to KSTDC's website - kstdc.co. The KSTDC's tour package starts at Rs 6,160 on a single occupancy basis, Rs 5,170 per person on a double occupancy and Rs 4,950 per person on a triple occupancy basis, according to the KSTDC website. The tour packages can be booked online through the tours.kstdc.co portal.

Here are details of destinations, hotels, bus timings covered under KSTDC's North Karnataka tour:

Four nights KSTDC's North Karnataka bus tour begins at 10 pm on Mondays and Thursdays from Bengaluru. The air conditioned deluxe bus departs for the North Karnataka tour from the BMTC station at Yashwanthpur, Bengaluru. The bus reaches at Hotel Mayura Vijayanagara, Tungabhadra Dam at 6:00 am the next day.

In the afternoon, tourists are taken to Hotel Mayura Bhuvaneshwari Hampi for lunch. After lunch, the tourists can visit Tungabhadra Dam Garden and musical fountain in the evening. Night stay arrangements on the second day are provided at Karnataka Hotel Mayura Vijayanagara, according to the KSTDC website.

On the third day, the bus departs for Badami at 6:00 am. In the afternoon, the tourists can visit Badami Cave temples, which is followed by lunch at Hotel Mayura Chalukya Badami, KSTDC mentioned.

On the final day of the tour, the tourists can visit Gol Gumbaz, Jamia Masjid, Ibrahim Roza, Big Cannon, Upari Burj and Bara Kaman. Lunch is served at Almatti, following which the tourists can visit the Kudala Sangameshwara Temple and Basavanna Samadhi. Dinner is served at Hotel Mayura TB Dam, after which the bus departs for Bengaluru, according to the KSTC website.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.