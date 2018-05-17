Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,750; Coal India, Titan Top Gainers National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index rose 36 points to 10,777 in early morning deals. Gains were led by IT, power and consumer durables shares.

The Sensex and Nifty started Thursday's session on a positive note, with the BSE benchmark index rising 122 points. National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index rose 36 points to 10,777 in early morning deals. Gains were led by IT, power and consumer durables shares. Advances in the domestic equities came despite mild gains in other Asian markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.4 per cent. Top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Coal India, Titan, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance and SBI, trading with gains of around 1-2 per cent.Overnight on Wall Street, US stocks rose , even as a rise in US. bond yields to an almost seven-year high suggested more competition for equities and investors fretted over geopolitics. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.41 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.63 per cent. Small-cap index Russell 2000 hit a record peak.