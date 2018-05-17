Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,750; Coal India, Titan Top Gainers

CommentsTop gainers on the Nifty 50 were Coal India, Titan, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance and SBI, trading with gains of around 1-2 per cent.
Overnight on Wall Street, US stocks rose , even as a rise in US. bond yields to an almost seven-year high suggested more competition for equities and investors fretted over geopolitics. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.41 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.63 per cent. Small-cap index Russell 2000 hit a record peak.