Jubilant FoodWorks Profit Rises 58% To Rs 121.5 Crore In September Quarter

Jubilant FoodWorks net profit increased 58 per cent to Rs 121.5 crore in the September quarter

Jubilant FoodWorks announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year 2021-22, reporting a net profit of Rs 121.5 crore on a consolidated basis, compared to Rs 76.9 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a growth of 58 per cent year-on-year.

The food services' company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 1,100.7 crore, compared to Rs 805.5 crore, registering a growth of 36.3 per cent year-on-year.

"....Notwithstanding the operating challenges and inflationary headwinds, we delivered a robust topline growth, strong EBITDA margins and record new store openings,'' said Mr. Pratik Pota, CEO and Wholetime Director, Jubilant Foodworks Limited.

Said to be the country's largest food services company, Jubilant FoodWorks owns and operates Domino's Pizza in India, Dunkin Donuts, Hong's Kitchen. In December 2020, the company entered the biryani segment with the rollout of its brand "Ekdum!" - in line with its strategy of portfolio expansion.

During the July-September quarter, Jubilant FoodWorks opened 60 new stores, including 55 stores of Domino's, two stores each for Dunkin' and Hong's Kitchen and one store of Ekdum!.

"Q2 FY22 saw a strong all-round performance with revenue, profitability and store growth numbers hitting record highs.

The new investments announced during the quarter will help steer the company towards its goal of becoming a multibrand, multi-country business driven by technology and will create significant value for all stakeholders,'' said Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Mr. Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Limited.

On Wednesday, October 20, shares of Jubilant FoodWorks settled 8.52 per cent lower at Rs 3,965.15 apiece on the BSE. Jubilant FoodWorks opened on the BSE at Rs 4,334.60, touching an intra day high of Rs 4,340 and an intra day low of Rs 3,901.15, throughout the trading session today.