NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

JSW Steel To Invest Up To $500 Million To Expand Texas Operations

A grant worth $3.4 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund to JSW Steel has been approved.

Corporates | | Updated: March 26, 2018 12:28 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JSW Steel To Invest Up To $500 Million To Expand Texas Operations

The capex plan will be completed by March 2020.

JSW Steel Ltd said on Monday it would invest up to $500 million (Rs 3,245 crore at $1 = Rs 64.90) to expand its operations in Texas as part of a Memorandum of Cooperation between its U.S. unit and the Texas Governor's office.

As part of the memorandum, the governor has also approved a grant worth $3.4 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund to JSW Steel (USA) Inc, the steelmaker said in a statement.

The capex plan, which will be completed by March 2020, includes setting up a melt manufacture contiguous plate and pipe facility in Texas, JSW said.

The investment comes at a time of rising concerns about an escalating trade war between the United States and other countries over tariffs.

Comments
India's Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu said last week the country will bilaterally discuss import curbs on steel with the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump had pressed ahead with import tariffs on steel and aluminium products. 
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

JSW Steel

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Modi AppDiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneSteve SmithMark ZuckerbergMastercard

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top