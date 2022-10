JSW said the financing will be used for its plate mill modernisation project.(File)

JSW Steel said on Thursday its unit JSW Steel USA has tied up $182 million of long term financing with Italian banking firms Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco BPM for its plate mill modernization project in Baytown, Texas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)