Jindal Steel & Power Clocks Record Quarterly Sales, Shares Gain 3%

Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) said on Tuesday highest ever standalone sales in a quarter. In a press release, the steelmaker said sales stood at 1.93 million tonnes in the July-September period. The company said it also registered record production of steel and pellets in the three-month period ended September 30. Shares in JSPL rose as much as 2.92 per cent to Rs 202.40 apiece on the BSE after the announcement, having begun the day mildly stronger at Rs 198.60 compared to their previous close of 196.65. (Track JSPL Share Price)

On a standalone basis, JSPL said its steel production was at 1.84 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2020-21. Pallet production came in at 2.01 million tonnes, it added.

At 11:30 am, Jindal Steel & Power shares traded 0.23 per cent higher at Rs 197.10 on the bourse, underperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index, which was up 0.83 per cent amid a strong buying interest in financial stocks.