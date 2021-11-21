Joint Bank Account Not Compulsory For Spouse Pension: Government

Minister for personnel Jitendra Singh discussed the issue of family pension disbursal with officials

Government has reiterated that opening a joint bank account is not mandatory for receiving spouse pension.

Minister for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh clarified this after a meeting with senior officials of the pension department.

He said that in case the head of office is satisfied that it is not possible for the retiring government servant to open a joint account with his or her spouse, for reasons beyond his or her control, then this requirement may be relaxed.

All banks disbursing central government pension have been advised that in case the spouse (family pensioner) opts for the existing joint bank account for credit of family pension, banks should not insist on opening a new account, a statement issued by the ministry said.

A joint bank account with spouse is however desirable and it is to be opened with their spouse in whose favour an authorisation for family pension exists in the Pension Payment Order (PPO), the statement further said.

Operation in these accounts would be on "former or survivor" or "either or survivor" basis as desired by the pensioner, the minister said.

The main reason behind opening of a joint bank account is to ensure that family pension can be commenced without any delay and the family pensioner does not face any hardships for opening of a new pension bank account, the statement said.

This also ensures minimum documentation for the family pensioner while submitting request for commencement of family pension, it said.