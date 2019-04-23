Indian Oil Hiring Candidates For R&D Centre: Salary, Other Details Here

IOCL Job opening: Indian Oil is accepting online applications for jobs.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the country's largest state-run oil refiner, is hiring candidates for its research and development (R&D) facility located at Faridabad on the outskirts of Delhi. Indian Oil R&D Centre is looking for energetic and dedicated PhD candidates for recruitment as Research Officer/Chief Research Manager in R&D centre in various research areas which range from petrochemicals, batteries, fuels and catalysts etc., Indian Oil said. Indian Oil's R&D centre at Faridabad (within National Capital Region) is one of Asia's finest centres and plays a key role in supporting the corporation's business interests by developing economical, environment friendly technology solutions, Indian Oil added in a statement.

Here are the details of salary, eligibility and qualification required for career at Indian Oil (IOCL Job Opening):

Indian Oil is accepting online applications from candidates of Indian Nationality desirous of a career in research and development for the following positions at Indian Oil R&D Centre:

Post/Area Qualifications Age limit Research Officer (Gr. A). Research Area: Fuels & Additives Full Time Ph.D in Chemistry with minimum 65% marks in graduation and postgraduation. 32 years Research Officer (Gr. A). Research Area: Analytical Techniques & Characterisation Full Time Ph.D in Chemistry with minimum 65 per cent marks in graduation and post-graduation. 32 years Research Officer. Research Area: Fuel Cells Full Time Ph.D in Chemistry with minimum 65 per cent marks in graduation and post-graduation. 32 years Research Officer. Research Area: Batteries Full Time Ph.D in Electro-Chemistry with minimum 65% marks in graduation and post-graduation. 32 years Research Officer (Gr. A). Research Area: Catalysts Full time Ph.D in catalysis/material sciences with minimum 65% marks in graduation and post-graduation. 32 years Research Officer: (Gr. A). Research Area: Petrochemicals & Polymers Full Time Ph.D in organic/ organo-metallics/ polymer chemistry with minimum 65% marks in graduation as well as in post-graduation. 32 years Research Officer (Gr. A). Research Area: Nanotechnology Full time Ph.D in Chemistry with minimum 65% marks in graduation and post-graduation 32 years "Research Officer (Gr. A). Research Area: Product Development (Industrial Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants, Grease)" Full time Ph.D in Chemistry with minimum 65% marks in graduation and post-graduation 32 years Chief Research Manager (Gr. E). Research Area Industrial and Biotechnology Full Time Ph. D in Biotechnology/Micro-biology/Molecular Biology with minimum 65% marks in graduation and post-graduation. Minimum 15 years of experience in relevant area after Ph.D for grade E. The experience should be in Industrial Biotechnology/ Bio-Energy/Bioprocess/ Bioremediation/ Molecular Biology/ Enzymology. The experience should reflect capabilities for leading research projects. 45 years indianoil.com

The pay scale for research officers is between Rs 60,000-1,80,000 and Rs 1,00,000-2,60,000 for chief research manager, Indian Oil said. In addition, the selected candidates will receive dearness allowance (DA) and other allowances, according to the rules of the Corporation in force, as amended from time to time.

Other allowances /benefits include HRA/subsidized housing accommodation (depending upon place of posting), medical facilities, gratuity, contributory provident fund, employees' pension scheme, group personal accident insurance scheme, leave encashment, leave travel concession (LTC)/ LFA, contributory superannuation benefit fund scheme, conveyance advance/ maintenance reimbursement, performance related pay (PRP) etc as per rules of the corporation shall be payable to the selected candidates, Indian Oil added.

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, EWS, Ex-servicemen categories are required to deposit Rs 300 as application fee. While the SC and ST candidates will be exempted from payment of application fee.

Research work carried out during Ph.D will not be considered as work experience and all the qualifications should have only been obtained through full time regular course from a recognized University / Institute / Board. Qualifications obtained through distance/Part time mode will not be considered, Indian Oil noted in its official advertisement for the job.

Here is how to apply for IOCL Job Opening

The prospective candidates are required to submit their applications online only. Manual applications will not be entertained.

The online application will be available under "What's New" Section on iocl.com (home page of corporate website of Indian Oil) and also on "Indian Oil for Careers" link.

Candidates must read the instructions carefully and thereafter fill-in the online application form giving accurate information. The candidates will be wholly/ exclusively responsible for the information/ details so filled/ provided by them in their ONLINE application form.

The link will remain active from 22.04.2019, 12: 00 hrs to 21.05.2019, 15:00 hrs only.

The candidates should have the following relevant documents readily available with them before they commence the online application process. All these documents will be required to be uploaded at the time of filling-in the online application form.

Last date for application is May 21, 2019.

