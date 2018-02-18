Jivi Mobile Partners With Jio For Rs 699 4G Smartphone With Cashbacks Mobile handset maker Jivi Mobiles has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer its Energy E3 Smartphone for an effective price starting at Rs 699 a unit.

Jio Instant Cashback Offer is available for all Jivi 4G devices



The Energy E3 phone comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, Quad Core Processor with a speed of 1.3 GHz. Reliance Jio is offering a Rs 2200 cashback instantly through -Jio Football Offer- on the entire range of 4G VoLte smartphones of Jivi Mobiles.



This is an instant cashback offer where 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each will be disbursed to the customer at the very first recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 on or before 31st March 2018.



Jio Instant Cashback Offer is available for all 4G devices, purchased from stores as well as ecommerce sites in India during the offer period, according to Jivi Mobile's website.



The top end 4G smartphone model from Jivi Mobile , Prime P444, is available in market for Rs 4,799 and after the offer it will cost Rs 2,599 a unit to customers, as per the statement.



