Jio's Sub-Rs 200 Prepaid Recharge Plans With More Data Than Before Reliance Jio recently launched new prepaid recharge plans aggressively priced at Rs. 149 and Rs. 198 for its users.

Jio's Prepaid Recharge Plan priced at Rs. 149



Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 149 offers 42GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.5 GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers even get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs. 149 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.



Jio's Prepaid Recharge Plan priced at Rs. 198



Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 198 offers 56GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.



Jio Prepaid Recharge Plan Priced At Rs. 153 For Jiophone Users



Jio's Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB of 4G per day data for a period of 28 days for JioPhone users. The total data available with this prepaid recharge plan is 42GB. After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs. 153 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This prepaid recharge plan also offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money among others. 100 SMSes per day benefits are also added with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days.





