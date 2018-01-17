Jio's Rs 153 Plan Now Offers 1 GB Data Daily, Unlimited Calling For Jio Phone Users

Jio's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls.

Business | | Updated: January 17, 2018 14:43 IST
Jio's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan is available only for Jio Phone users.

In a recent move, Reliance Jio revised its Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan by increasing the daily data limits for Jio Phone users. Jio's new Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan now offers 28 GB of 4G high-speed data with a daily cap of 1 GB data for Jio Phone users, apart from other benefits. However, Jio's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan is available only for Jio Phone users. Before the latest revision, Jio Phone's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan only offered 500 MB data per day for a period of 28 days to Jio Phone users. Other benefits remain the same of this prepaid recharge plan.
 

Jio's new Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan in detail


Jio's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 4G daily data for a period of 28 days for Jio Phone users. The total data available with this prepaid recharge plan is 28 days. After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This prepaid recharge plan also offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money among others. 100 SMSes per day benefits are also added with this prepaid recharge plan. 
 
jio phone rs 153 plan

 

It should be noted that the new Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan only works if Jio SIM is inserted into a JioPhone. Jio Phone users also can take advantage of Jio's other prepaid recharge plans, including the Rs 399 prepaid plan and higher if they want longer validity and more data.
 

