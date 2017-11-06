Jio's Prepaid Recharge: What You Get In Rs 149, Rs 399, Rs 499 Plans Jio offers prepaid recharge plans starting from Rs 19 to Rs 9,999.

Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans are priced aggressively.

Five key Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans and their benefits: Reliance Jio Rs. 149 plan

Under its recharge plan priced at Rs. 149, which is valid for 28 days, Jio offers high speed data of 4.2 GBs with a daily limit of 0.15 GB. The speed is reduced to 64 kbps after the customer exhausts the daily limit. SMSes are capped at 300.

Reliance Jio Rs. 309 recharge plan

This recharge pack by Jio comes with a validity of 49 days. It offers 1GB data per day. After usage of 1GB data per day, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49 GB. Voice calls and SMS are unlimited.



Reliance Jio Rs. 399 plan Jio's Rs. 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, Jio offers 70 GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1GB under its Rs. 399 plan. Like other prepaid packs offered by Jio, the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the daily limit, according to the Jio website.



Reliance Jio Rs. 459 plan For Rs. 459, a Jio prepaid customer gets high speed data of 84 GB over a validity period of 84 days, with a daily usage limit of 1 GB. The data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the usage of daily limit.

Reliance Jio Rs. 499 plan

In Rs. 499 plan, Jio offers 1GB data per day subject to a maximum limit of 91 GB data for 91 days. Post the usage of daily limit, internet speed will get reduced to 64 Kbps.



