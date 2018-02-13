Jio's Prepaid Plans: Rs 19, Rs 49, Rs 52, Rs 98, Rs 153 Packs Compared

Reliance Jio has recently added several new prepaid recharge plans and also upgraded its existing prepaid recharge plans to offer more high-speed 4G data to users at the same rates. Currently, Jio is offering a bunch of affordable prepaid plans which users can use according to their data needs. Jio's prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 19, Rs 49, Rs 52, Rs 98, and Rs 153, among others are some of the pocket-friendly prepaid plans of Jio. These prepaid recharge plans offer data benefits along with free calling and SMSes for a certain validity period.Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 19 offers 0.15GB of 4G high speed data for one day. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 20 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is one day.Jio's Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days for users of JioPhone, the cheap feature phone launched by Jio last year. After the completion of daily data limit, the data speed is reduced to 64Kbps. Jio's Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This prepaid recharge plan offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money, among others. Fifty free SMSes are also available with this plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days.Reliance Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 52 offers 1.05GB of 4G high-speed data for a period of seven days with no daily cap. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 70 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is seven days.Reliance Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 98 offers 2GB of 4G high-speed data for a period of 28 days with no daily cap. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 300 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to a host of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days.Jio's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 4G daily data for a period of 28 days for Jio Phone users. The total data available with this prepaid recharge plan is 28GB. After the completion of the daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This prepaid recharge plan also offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps. A total of 100 SMSes per day benefits are also added with this prepaid recharge plan.