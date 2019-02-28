JioPhone2 Flash Sale Starts: Pricing, Timing, Other Details Here

JioPhone2 is an upgraded version of Reliance Jio's existing feature phone called JioPhone.

Reliance Jio's flash sale of its JioPhone2 began today with handsets starting at Rs 2,999. The 4G-enabled JioPhone allows users a horizontal viewing experience with a QWERTY keyboard for ease of messaging, Reliance Jio said on its website www.jio.com. JioPhone 2 is an upgraded version of Reliance Jio's existing feature phone called JioPhone, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company added. Reliance Jio has launched similar flash sales on several occasions in the recent past. Reliance Jio Infocomm provides telecom services under brand Jio.

Here's how to book JioPhone2 in Flash Sale:

Interested customers can buy JioPhone2 by following these simple steps.

1. Log on to Reliance Jio's website, jio.com, and select JioPhone2.

2. Then the customer needs to enter his or her pin code number and proceed to check out.

3. The user is required to provide personal details such as name, email ID and mobile number.

4. After this, the user has to select the desired payment option.

5. Once the payment of Rs. 2,999 is made, an order confirmation notification is issued through email or SMS.

Prepaid recharge options for JioPhone2

Out of the five recharge packs, the monthly packs of Rs. 49, Rs. 99 and Rs. 153 come with a validity period of 28 days each, whereas the long-term packs of Rs. 297 and Rs. 594 have validity periods of 84 days and 168 days respectively, according to the Jio website.

Here are the five prepaid Reliance Jio plans to be used with JioPhone devices:

JioPhone Rs. 49 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 1 GB data, which gets reduced to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 50 SMSes and is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs. 99 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 14 GB data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 300 SMSes and is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs. 153 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 42 GB data. The daily data limit is 1.5 GB, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 100 SMSes per day and is valid for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs. 297 recharge plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 42 GB data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 300 SMSes for 28 days. The plan is valid for 84 days.

JioPhone Rs. 594 recharge plan:

Under JioPhone recharge pack of Rs. 594, Reliance Jio offers a total 84 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 0.5 GB, for a validity period of 168 days.