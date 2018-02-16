JioPhone Now Available On E-commerce Website Amazon.in JioPhone is available at a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 for three years.

E-commerce website Amazon India on Friday said that Reliance Jio's affordable JioPhone will now be available on its platform. The telecom company had said it aims to sell around 5 million units every week when it launched the 4G and VoLTE-enabled feature phone in July last year.JioPhone is available at a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 for three years, the company said in a statement.Reliance Jio recently launched two new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs. 49 and Rs. 153 for JioPhone users only. Jio's new Rs. 49 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of high speed 4G data for a period of 28 days. Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs. 153 offers 1.5GB of 4G high-speed data per day data for 28 days. Both the prepaid recharge plans are exclusively available for JioPhone users and also come with unlimited voice calls and free SMS benefits.Aimed at over 50 crore feature phone users, the 2.4 inch JioPhone has 2MP rear camera and runs on 2000mAh battery. JioPhone has a single Nano-SIM slot and a microSD card slot.JioPhone will come with pre-loaded Jio apps for messaging and entertainment. The phone can be connected with television sets for watching live TV using the Jio TV app.JioPhone supports 22 Indian languages and has its own Voice Assistant -- HelloJio. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator, is also offering Rs. 2,200 as cashback in its latest Football Offer which can be availed after a customer (existing and new) makes a prepaid recharge of Rs. 198/Rs.299 on or before 31st March on select 4G devices.