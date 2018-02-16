JioPhone Now Available On E-commerce Website Amazon.in

JioPhone is available at a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 for three years, the company said in a statement.
Reliance Jio recently launched two new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs. 49 and Rs. 153 for JioPhone users only. Jio's new Rs. 49 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of high speed 4G data for a period of 28 days. Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs. 153 offers 1.5GB of 4G high-speed data per day data for 28 days. Both the prepaid recharge plans are exclusively available for JioPhone users and also come with unlimited voice calls and free SMS benefits.
Aimed at over 50 crore feature phone users, the 2.4 inch JioPhone has 2MP rear camera and runs on 2000mAh battery. JioPhone has a single Nano-SIM slot and a microSD card slot.
JioPhone will come with pre-loaded Jio apps for messaging and entertainment. The phone can be connected with television sets for watching live TV using the Jio TV app.
JioPhone supports 22 Indian languages and has its own Voice Assistant -- HelloJio.
