Reliance Jio GigaFiber: What Does It Mean, Features, Benefits, Other Services

At Reliance Industries's (RIL) 41st annual general meeting (AGM), chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced the launch of fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions. The company says that this will revolutionise the way people watch TV, and will facilitate making your homes 'smart'. Jio GigaFiber will enable the users to watch 600 plus TV channels, thousands of movies and millions of songs. It's like having a theater at home. This is likely to change the way we watch TV. With the Jio GigaFiber, the customers will be able to make a voice call from TV to TV as well.

JioGigaFiber: Five Things About Jio's Broadband Service

1. JioGigaFiber is revolutionary and is likely to change the way we watch we TV, as was claimed in the RIL's annual general meeting (AGM). For the home, most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions will mean "ultra high definition entertainment on your large screen TV, Multi-party video conferencing from the comfort of your home, voice activated virtual assistants who obey your every command, virtual reality gaming and digital shopping where you are transported into a digital universe of immersive experiences, smart home solutions where hundreds of devices like security cameras, home appliances, even lights and switches can be securely controlled by their owners using a smartphone," said Mukesh Ambani in the AGM address.

2. The Jio users can make voice call from their TV to another TV, laptop or tablet as long as the other person is connected with JioGigaFiber as well.

3. Students who are JioGigaFiber users can access lectures from anywhere in the world and can educate themselves.

4. With virtual realty headsets, you can also get a complete 360 degree view of your surroundings. This way, you will be transported to an automated world, whether real or imaginary for window shopping of adventure games.

5. With JioGigaFiber, your home can become smart. Now, you can control temperature, light, motion detection, opening and closing of doors, among other things.