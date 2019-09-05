JioFiber To Launch Today: Here Are The Prices, Plans, Other Subscription Details

JioFiber plans are priced between Rs. 700 to Rs. 10,000 per month.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, will commercially launch JioFiber today. JioFiber, an optical fiber-based fixed-line broadband service, enables a powerful combination of fixed-line connectivity and cloud applications. Registered JioFiber users will be able to get a high-speed internet connection and smart home solution after launch. At Reliance Industries' 42nd annual general meeting in August, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said the company had received more than 15 million JioFiber registrations from nearly 1,600 towns.