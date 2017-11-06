JioFi Priced At Rs 999 Vs JioFi At Rs 1,999: Key Things To Know JioFi rates have been reduced under special offers by Reliance Jio, according to the company website.

JioFi is available under two offers - for Rs 999 and Rs 1,999.

Benefits of JioFi priced at Rs 999

Under this Jio offer on JioFi, customers get only the JioFi device at Rs 999. They will have to separately buy a Jio recharge SIM and plan, said a customer service official.

Benefits of JioFi priced at Rs 1,999

Under this Jio offer on JioFi, customers get the JioFi device, a Jio SIM and a Jio recharge plan. This JioFi offer provides customer with four Jio recharge plans. At the time of filing a Know-Your-Customer form at the time of buying a JioFi, customers will have to pick one of the plans.

Here are the four plans offered under JioFi device priced at Rs 1,999

1. Customers get unlimited voice calling, 2 GB data, 300 SMS with a validity of 28 days, said the customer care executive. The plan will stay valid for 12 recharge circles, which means customer will not have to recharge their device for 12 recharge packs of 28 days validity each.



2. Customers get unlimited voice calls, 1 GB data and 100 SMS every day for a validity of 28 days. Customers will be exempted for six recharge circles.



3. Customers get unlimited voice calls, 2 GB data per day and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Customers will be exempted for four recharge circles.



4. Customers will get unlimited voice calls and 60 GB data. A total of 100 SMS per day will also be given. The plan is valid for 60 days. Customers will be exempted for two recharge circles. (Also read:





