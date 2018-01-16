Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Vs Idea: 2GB Per Day Data Prepaid Plans Compared

Here's a list of prepaid recharge plans of Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular offering 2GB per day data:
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299
Jio's Rs. 299 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed 4G data of 56GBs for a period of 28 days. Under this offer, subscribers can use 2GBs of 4G data per day. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also gives free and unlimited SMS benefits. In addition, Reliance Jio subscribers get access to host of Jio apps such as MyJio, JioChat, JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic, JioXpressNews, JioMoney, and many more. The plan is valid for 28 days.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349
Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 56GBs of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local and STD call benefits along with unlimited roaming incoming, outgoing calls. Subscribers also get free 100 SMSes per day under this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 28 days.
Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 348
Idea's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 357
Idea's Rs 357 prepaid recharge plan offers 56GBs of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Idea's Rs 357 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls and free roaming calls. The plan also offers free SMSes upto a daily limit of 100 (local and STD both). The plan is valid for 28 days. This prepaid recharge plan has some other benefits also such as 100% cashback offer and additional 1GB free internet data on recharge through 'My Idea' App and the Idea's official website.