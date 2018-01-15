Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Vs Idea: 1GB Per Day Data Plans Compared Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan is the cheapest plan offering 1GB 4G per day data for a period of 28 days.

Vodafone has a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198 that also offers 1GB 3G/4G data per day. Idea's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan is also offering 1GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. All these prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited calls (both local and STD) and are bundled with SMS benefits. Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149



Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB of high speed 4G daily data for a period of 28 days. The total data available under this prepaid recharge plan is 28GB. After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed of Jio's data gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers also get access to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharege plan. Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 28 days.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199



Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB of 3G/4G daily data per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. This offer is valid in select circles and also includes 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this plan is also 28 days.

Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198



Vodafone's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB 3G/4G data per day for a period of 28 days. Customers also get unlimited local and STD voice calls and free roaming calls under this offer. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 28 days.

Idea's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199



Idea's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days along with 100 SMSes per day. Idea's Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan also gives unlimited local and STD calls which include calls on roaming also. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is also 28 days.







