Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 100 Telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, Vodafone; others are regularly coming up with new prepaid and postpaid offers in order to maintain their subscribers' base.

All the telecom operators are currently offering a bunch of plans with different benefits.



Here we have discussed some of the best selling prepaid plans under Rs 100 that Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone offer.

Jio's prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 19

Reliance Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 19 offers 0.15GB of 4G high speed data for one day. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 20 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 1 day.

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 52

Reliance Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 52 offers 1.05GB of 4G high speed data for a period of 7 days with no daily cap limit. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 70 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 7 days.

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98

Reliance Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 98 offers 2GB of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with no daily cap limit. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 300 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days.



Airtel's prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 9

Airtel's Rs 9 prepaid recharge plan offers 100 MBs of data for 1 day. This prepaid recharge plan also offer free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also available with this plan. This prepaid plan is valid for 1 day.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 59

Airtel's Rs 59 prepaid recharge plan offers 500MBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 7 days with no daily cap. This plan also gives unlimited local/STD/roaming voice calls and 100 SMSes per day benefits for the entire validity period. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 7 days.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 93

Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers1GB or gigabytes of 3G/4G data for 28 days with no daily data cap. This prepaid recharge plan also comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 100 SMSes (short message service) per day. However, this update is available only for select users For other users, Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 3G/4G data for 10 days with no daily cap. Other benefits remain the same.

Vodafone's prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 21

Vodafone's Rs 21 prepaid recharge plan offers 3G/4G data for one hour, according to its website vodafone.in.



