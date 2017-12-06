A Phone Bill Under Rs 400 A Month With Unlimited Calling? Here's How

As Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone refuse to back off amid an extended price war in the telecom sector, customers have benefitted from generous data plans bundled with unlimited calling. To retain market share and fend-off Jio's aggressive pricing strategy Airtel and Vodafone have released prepaid plans which include at least 1 GB of data per day along with free calling and SMSes. The following plans all have a validity of 28 days, which allows users to get the best experience from their smartphones without spending more than Rs 400 a month on their mobile bill.Airtel PlansAirtel Rs. 349 recharge packAirtel's Rs. 349 offer allows subscribers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 1.5 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Airtel's Rs. 349 recharge also comes with 100 free SMS per day for the validity period 28 days, according to Airtel's website - airtel.in.Airtel Rs. 399 offerIn its special Rs. 399 offer, Airtel offers 1 GB data per day at 4G speed as well as unlimited local and STD calls along with roaming outgoing calls, over a validity period of 35 days.Jio plansReliance Jio Rs. 309 recharge planThis recharge pack by Jio comes with a validity of 49 days. It offers 1 GB data per day. After usage of 1 GB data per day, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49 GB. Voice calls and SMS are unlimited. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. One can make unlimited number of free SMSes.Reliance Jio Rs. 399 planJio's Rs. 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, Jio offers 70 GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1GB under the Rs. 399 plan, according to its website - jio.com. Like other prepaid packs offered by Jio, the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after a customer exhausts the daily limit, according to the Jio website. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. One can make unlimited number of free SMSes, it noted.Vodafone plansVodafone Rs. 348 prepaid recharge planVodafone's recharge plan priced at Rs. 348 comes with 1 GB of 4G/3G speed data per day for a validity period of 28 days, among other benefits, according to its website - vodafone.in. The Rs. 348 recharge plan also offers unlimited local/STD calls made to mobile and landline connections. According to Vodafone's mobile app, called 'My Vodafone', this is a limited-period offer available for all handsets. Customers also get free subscription of Vodafone PLAY, an app which streams TV channels and movies.Vodafone Rs. 392 prepaid recharge planUnder this recharge pack, customers get 1 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days, among other benefits. Vodafone's Rs. 392 pack also comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming mobile calls. Customers also get free subscription of Vodafone PLAY.