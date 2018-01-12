Jio Vs Airtel: How Prepaid Recharge Packs Of Rs 199, Rs 198 Compare At Rs 199, Airtel offers 1 GB of high speed data (3G/4G) per day for a validity period of 28 days, among other benefits. At Rs 198, Reliance Jio is offering 42 GBs of high speed data with a limit of 1.5 GBs per day, among other benefits.

Here's what subscribers get in the similarly priced recharge packs by the telecom companies:

Reliance Jio Rs 198 recharge pack

Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in the telecom industry, offers 1.5 GBs of high speed data per day for a validity period of 28 days under the recharge pack of Rs 198. Other benefits include free voice calls for the entire validity period of 28 days. The Rs 198 pack also offers 100 SMS per day to subscribers as well as complimentary access to Jio apps for the 28-day period.



In the Rs 198 recharge pack of Reliance Jio, after exhaustion of the daily high speed limit of 1.5 GBs, data continues at a speed of 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. Bharti Airtel Rs 199 recharge pack

Bharti Airtel, the largest telecom operator in the country, offers 1 GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days under its recharge pack of RS 199. Other benefits include free voice calls. Airtel's Rs 199 pack offers 100 SMS per day for the 28-day period.



