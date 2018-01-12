Get More 4G Data, Unlimited Calling In Less Than Rs 500 With These Plans

Here are the details of the latest prepaid recharge plans from Reliance Jio and Airtel:
Reliance Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs. 349
Jio's Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 70 days with daily cap of 1GB data, Jio's website said. Unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers also get access to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan also offers free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 70 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 398
Jio's Rs. 398 prepaid recharge plan offers 105GBs of 4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and free 100 SMSes per day with this plan, company's website said. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 399
Jio's Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 84GBs of 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to a host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes per day with this plan. The validity of the plan is 84 days.
Airtel prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 399
Airtel's Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 70GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Airtel's Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day. The validity period of this prepaid recharge plan is 70 days.
Airtel prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 448
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)