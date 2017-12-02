Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1GB Data Per Day From Rs 300 To Rs 500 Jio's aggressive pricing of high speed data has led other telecom operators to cut tariffs and come up with new offers to attract consumers.

Reliance Jio has four recharge plans that start at Rs 309 and come with 1GB of data per day

This recharge pack by Jio comes with a validity of 49 days. It offers 1 GB data per day. After usage of 1 GB data per day, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49 GB. Voice calls and SMS are unlimited. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. One can make unlimited number of free SMSes. Reliance Jio Rs. 399 plan

Jio's Rs. 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, Jio offers 70 GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1GB under the Rs. 399 plan, according to its website - jio.com. Like other prepaid packs offered by Jio, the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after a customer exhausts the daily limit, according to the Jio website. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. One can make unlimited number of free SMSes, it noted. Reliance Jio Rs 459 plan

Under Jio's Rs. 459 recharge, prepaid customers of the telecom company get high speed data of 84 GB over a validity period of 84 days, with a daily usage limit of 1 GB. The data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the usage of daily limit. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. This pack also includes unlimited SMSes free of cost. Reliance Jio Rs. 499 plan

Under its Rs. 499 plan, Jio offers 1 GB data per day subject to a maximum limit of 91 GBs data for 91 days. After a customer exhausts the maximum data allowed daily under the pack, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators in Jio's Rs. 499 pack as well. Jio customers also get unlimited free SMSes under the RS 499 recharge pack, according to its website.



