Jio's Republic Day Offer: Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 449 Prepaid Plans To Offer 1.5GB Daily Data

Reliance Jio will revise its existing prepaid recharge plans and offer more benefits from Friday, said company sources. Jio's revised prepaid recharge plans will fall under it's 'Republic Day Offer'. As part of Jio's Republic Day offer, all prepaid recharge plans currently offering 1 GB per day data will be enhanced to 1.5 GB per day data. After the revision, Jio's prepaid recharge plans currently offering 1.5 GB per day data will be offering 2GB per day data, added company sources. Jio will continue offering other benefits with it's prepaid recharge plans.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149 will offer 42GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan will continue offering unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers will also get free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan will be valid for 28 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349 will offer 105GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan will continue offering unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers will also get free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan will be valid for 70 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399 will offer 126GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan will continue offering unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers will also get free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan will be valid for 84 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 449 will offer 136GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan will continue offering unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers will also get free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan will be valid for 91 days.