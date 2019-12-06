Reliance Jio's New 1.5 GB/Day Data Plans: Prices, Validity, Other Benefits Here

Jio phone recharge: Jio's 1.5 GB per day internet data packs start from Rs 199.

New Jio recharge plans: Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers telecom services under the brand name Jio, has increased tariffs of its mobile offerings with effect from Friday. The new tariffs announced by Jio are 40 per cent higher than the previous prepaid recharge plans but offer 300 per cent more benefits, Reliance Jio said in a press release. Reliance Jio's new recharge plan for using 1.5 GB high speed internet data per day now starts at Rs 199 for validity of 28 days. Hike by Reliance Jio in mobile tariffs come days after rivals Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel increased tariffs of mobile offerings. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio's launch in 2016 and aggressively priced data plans ever since have disrupted the telecom industry, according to analysts.

Jio Recharge: Here are details of high speed internet data, recharge plans, recharge prices, validity and other benefits being offered by Reliance Jio under new 1.5 GB/day data plans:

Jio Rs 199 recharge plan:

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 199 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of data per day for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, 1,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls, unlimited SMSes (100 per day) and complimentary subscription to Jio mobile applications.

Jio Rs 399 recharge plan:

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of data per day for a period of 56 days. The pack also offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, 2,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls, unlimited SMSes (100 per day) and complimentary subscription to Jio mobile applications.

Jio Rs 555 recharge plan:

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 555 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of data per day for a period of 84 days. The pack also offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, 3,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls, unlimited SMSes (100 per day) and complimentary subscription to Jio mobile applications.

Jio Rs 2,199 recharge plan:

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 2,199 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data per day for a period of 365 days. The pack also offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, 12,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls, unlimited SMSes (100 per day) and complimentary subscription to Jio mobile applications.