Reliance Jio 1.5-5 GB/Day Data Packs: Recharge Plans, Other Details Here

Jio recharge options: Reliance Jio's recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB of data per day starts at Rs 149.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers telecom services under the brand name Jio, is offering various recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB of internet data per day to 5 GB of internet data per day. Reliance Jio is currently offering 12 different recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB of data up to usage of 5 GB of data per day along with voice calls. Reliance Jio's recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB of data per day starts at Rs 149 and for usage of 5 GB of data per day, the recharge plan is priced at Rs 799, Reliance Jio noted on its website jio.com.

Here are details of recharge plans being by Reliance Jio for usage of 1.5 GB-5 GB of data per day:

Reliance Jio 1.5 GB/Day Data Plans

Rs 149 Recharge Plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs. 149 recharge plan, Jio customers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Rs 349 Recharge Plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs. 349 recharge plan, Jio customers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 70 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Rs 399 Recharge Plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs. 399 recharge plan, Jio customers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 84 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Rs 449 Recharge Plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs. 449 recharge plan, Jio customers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 91 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Rs 1,699 Recharge Plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs. 1,699 recharge plan, Jio customers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 365 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio 2 GB/Day Data Plans

Rs 198 Recharge Plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs 198 recharge plan, Jio customers get 2 GB of internet data for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Rs 398 Recharge Plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs 398 recharge plan, Jio customers get 2 GB of internet data for a period of 70 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Rs 448 Recharge Plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs 448 recharge plan, Jio customers get 2 GB of internet data for a period of 84 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Rs 498 Recharge Plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs 498 recharge plan, Jio customers get 2 GB of internet data for a period of 91 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio 3 GB/Day Data Plan

Rs 299 Recharge Plan: Reliance Jio offers only one recharge plan for usage of 3 GB of internet data per day. Under Jio's Rs 299 recharge plan, Jio customers get 3 GB of internet data for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio 4 GB/Day Data Plan

Rs 509 Recharge Plan: Reliance Jio offers only one recharge plan for usage of 4 GB of internet data per day. Under Jio's Rs 509 recharge plan, Jio customers get 4 GB of internet data for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio 5 GB/Day Data Plan

Rs 799 Recharge Plan: Reliance Jio offers only one recharge plan for usage of 5 GB of internet data per day. Under Jio's Rs 799 recharge plan, Jio customers get 5 GB of internet data for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.