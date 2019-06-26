Reliance Jio 1.5 GB/Day Data Plans: Prices, Validity, Other Benefits Here

Jio's 1.5 GB per day internet data packs start from Rs 149.

Reliance Jio Infocomm is offering recharge plans for usage 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day starting at Rs 149. Reliance Jio - which offers wireless telecom services under the brand name Jio - is currently offering five different recharge plans for usage 1.5 GB of high speed internet data. Jio's recharge plans also offer local, STD voice calls and SMSes along with high speed internet data. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio's launch in 2016 and aggressively priced data plans ever since have disrupted the telecom industry, according to analysts.

Jio Recharge: Here are details of high speed internet data, recharge plans, recharge prices, validity and other benefits being offered by Reliance Jio under 1.5 GB/day data plans:

Jio Rs 149 Recharge Plan

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 149 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 349 Recharge Plan

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 349 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 70 days. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 399 Recharge Plan

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 84 days. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 449 Recharge Plan

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 449 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 91 days. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 1,699 Recharge Plan

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 1,699 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of one year (365 days). The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

