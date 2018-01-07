Jio Recharge Plans Revised: 5 Things to Know About Price Cut, New Data Offers Jio has enhanced data limit to 1.5 GB from the existing 1GB for select recharge plans.

Share EMAIL PRINT Jio has also announced some more benefits in its recharge plans to woo their customers.



According to PTI, Jio has also announced some more benefits in its recharge plans to woo their customers and grow their subscribers' base.

Here are five things to know about Jio's latest revision:

1. With the latest announcement by Jio, the prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499 will cost Rs 50 less.



2. Reliance Jio's recharge plans priced at Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 will now offer 1.5GBs of 4G data per day and have validity of 28 days, 70 days, 84 days and 91 days, respectively.



3. Jio has also reduced the price of 1GB of high speed data to Rs 4 for a 1-day validity plan.



Also read: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500



4. Jio will also offer 20 per cent more data to users of Rs. 399 plan by enhancing its validity by two weeks under its Happy New Year 2018 offer.



5. All Jio plans will continue to offer free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and free SMSes within the country. Subscribers will also continue getting access to a host of Jio apps under its recharge plans.



Reliance Jio recently unveiled new prepaid recharge plans under 'Happy New Year 2018' offer. Under this offer, Jio launched two prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 199 and Rs 299. Jio has now come up with more surprises for its subscribers under this 'Happy New Year 2018' offer. According to a report of Press Trust of India(PTI), the company has reportedly announced a price cut of Rs 50 of all its monthly recharge offers under which customers are getting 1GB data per day. Jio has also enhanced data limit to 1.5 GB from the existing 1GB for select recharge plans, the media report said.According to PTI, Jio has also announced some more benefits in its recharge plans to woo their customers and grow their subscribers' base.1. With the latest announcement by Jio, the prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499 will cost Rs 50 less.2. Reliance Jio's recharge plans priced at Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 will now offer 1.5GBs of 4G data per day and have validity of 28 days, 70 days, 84 days and 91 days, respectively.3. Jio has also reduced the price of 1GB of high speed data to Rs 4 for a 1-day validity plan. 4. Jio will also offer 20 per cent more data to users of Rs. 399 plan by enhancing its validity by two weeks under its Happy New Year 2018 offer.5. All Jio plans will continue to offer free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and free SMSes within the country. Subscribers will also continue getting access to a host of Jio apps under its recharge plans.