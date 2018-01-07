Jio Recharge Plans Revised: 5 Things to Know About Price Cut, New Data Offers

According to PTI, Jio has also announced some more benefits in its recharge plans to woo their customers and grow their subscribers' base.
Here are five things to know about Jio's latest revision:
1. With the latest announcement by Jio, the prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499 will cost Rs 50 less.
2. Reliance Jio's recharge plans priced at Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 will now offer 1.5GBs of 4G data per day and have validity of 28 days, 70 days, 84 days and 91 days, respectively.
3. Jio has also reduced the price of 1GB of high speed data to Rs 4 for a 1-day validity plan.
Also read: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500
Comments
5. All Jio plans will continue to offer free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and free SMSes within the country. Subscribers will also continue getting access to a host of Jio apps under its recharge plans.