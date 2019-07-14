Reliance Jio 3-5 GB/Day Data Plans: Prices, Validity Explained Here

Reliance Jio recharge plans that offer 1.5 GB of data per day starts at Rs 149

Reliance Jio offers various recharge plans from 1.5 GB of internet data per day to 5 GB of internet data per day. The recharge plans that offer 1.5 GB of data per day starts at Rs 149. For usage of 5 GB data per day, the recharge plan is priced at Rs. 799, Reliance Jio noted on its website, jio.com. The country's telecom sector has witnessed immense competition since the launch of Reliance Jio, which is owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in September 2016.

Here are details of recharge plans offered by Reliance Jio from 3-5 GB/day data plans:

Reliance Jio 3 GB/day plan

Under Reliance Jio's 3 GB per day plan, Jio subscribers get 84 GBs of high-speed internet data for a period of 28 days. After the consumption of daily limit, the speed gets reduced to 64 kbps. The pack, which is priced at Rs 299, also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio 4 GB/day plan

Under Reliance Jio's 4 GB per day plan, Jio subscribers get 112 GBs of high-speed internet data for a period of 28 days. After the consumption of daily limit, the speed gets reduced to 64 kbps. The pack, which is priced at Rs 509, also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio 5 GB/day plan

Under Reliance Jio's 5 GB per day plan, Jio subscribers get 140 GBs of high-speed internet data for a period of 28 days. After the consumption of daily limit, the speed gets reduced to 64 kbps. The pack, which is priced at Rs 799, also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.