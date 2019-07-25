Reliance Jio 2 GB Per Day Data Plans: Prices, Validity Explained Here

Reliance Jio recharge plans that offer 2 GB per day data start at Rs. 198

Reliance Jio offers various recharge plans from 1.5 GB of internet data per day to 5 GB of internet data per day. Jio recharge plans that offer 2 GB per day data start at Rs. 198, according to Reliance Jio's official website, jio.com. The country's telecom sector has witnessed immense competition since the launch of Reliance Jio, which is owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in September 2016. (Also read: You can choose from these five options to recharge your JioPhone)

Here are details of 2 GB per day data plans offered by Reliance Jio:

Reliance Jio's Rs 198 plan

Under Jio's Rs. 198 recharge plan, subscribers get 56 GBs of high-speed internet data for a period of 28 days. After the consumption of daily limit, the speed gets reduced to 64 kbps. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio's Rs 398 plan

Under Jio's Rs. 398 recharge plan, subscribers get 140 GBs of high-speed internet data for a period of 70 days. After the consumption of daily limit, the speed gets reduced to 64 kbps. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio's Rs 448 plan

Under Reliance Jio's Rs. 448 recharge plan, subscribers get 168 GBs of high-speed internet data for a period of 84 days. After the consumption of daily limit, the speed gets reduced to 64 kbps. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio's Rs 498 plan

Under Jio's Rs. 498 recharge plan, subscribers get 182 GBs of high-speed internet data for a period of 91 days. After the consumption of daily limit, the speed gets reduced to 64 kbps. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.