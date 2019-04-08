JioPhone: Recharge Plans, Data Benefits, Prices And Other Details Here

Five Jio recharge options are available for JioPhone customers.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the country's newest telecom services provider, is offering 4G enabled handsets starting at minimum of Rs 1,095 if a person exchanges a workable old handset with battery and a charger. In the break-up of Rs 1,095, Rs 501 is refundable deposit amount in full while the remaining is Rs 99 per month recharge plan for next six months amounting to Rs 594. Jio offers five recharge options for JioPhone customers starting at Rs 49 up to maximum of Rs 594. If a customer chooses to buy a JioPhone right away (without exchanging an old handset) then he/she will have to pay Rs 1,500 which is fully refundable on returning the handset to the company, Reliance Jio noted on its website jio.com.

Here are details of recharge plans, data benefits and prices available for JioPhone customers under various recharge options:

Rs 49 recharge plan: Under Rs 49 recharge plan, JioPhone customers get 1 GB of internet data. Apart from the high speed internet, JioPhone customers also get 50 SMSes and unlimited free voice calls for a validity of 28 days.

Rs 99 recharge plan: Under Rs 99 recharge plan, JioPhone customers get a total of 14 GB of internet data that is 0.5 GB per day for 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited free voice calls, 300 SMSes and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Rs 153 recharge plan: Under Rs 153 recharge plan, JioPhone customers get a total of 42 GB of data that is 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day for 28 days. Along with internet data customers get 100 SMSes, free voice calls and complimentary subscription Jio applications.

Long term plans for JioPhone customers:

Rs 297 recharge plan: Under Rs 897 plan, JioPhone customers get 42 GB of internet data that is 0.5 GB of internet per day for 84 days. The plan comes along with free voice calls, 300 SMSes and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Rs 594 recharge plan: Under Rs 594 recharge plan, JioPhone customers get 84 GB of internet data that is 0.5 GB data for a period of 168 days. Along with free voice calls, 300 SMSes and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

