Reliance Industries Raised Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore Within 12 Weeks Through These Deals

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced 13 deals since April 22, selling over 25 per cent in Jio Platforms. Through these deals, Reliance Industries' digital services arm Jio Platforms - which houses telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm - has raised Rs 1,18,318.45 crore within 12 weeks. Facebook's capital infusion of Rs 43,573.62 crore announced in April, for a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, is the biggest among these transactions. On Sunday, Reliance Industries said Qualcomm Incorporated's investment arm, Qualcomm Ventures, will take a 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore
Here are details of the 13 deals that helped Jio Platforms raise Rs 1.18 lakh crore within 12 weeks:
|Investor
|Amount (In Crore Rupees)
|Stake (%)
|Announcement Date
|43,573.62
|9.99
|April 22
|Silver Lake Partners
|5,655.75
|1.15
|May 3
|Vista Equity Partners
|11,367.00
|2.32
|May 8
|General Atlantic
|6,598.38
|1.34
|May 17
|KKR
|11,367.00
|2.32
|May 22
|Mubadala
|9,093.60
|1.85
|June 5
|Silver Lake Partners and co-investors (additional investment)
|4,546.80
|0.93
|June 5
|Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
|5,683.50
|1.16
|June 7
|TPG
|4,546.80
|0.93
|June 13
|L Catterton
|1,894.50
|0.39
|June 13
|Public Investment Fund
|11,367.00
|2.32
|June 18
|Intel Capital
|1,894.50
|0.39
|July 3
|Qualcomm Ventures
|730
|0.15
|July 12
|Total
|117,588.45
|25.09
Reliance Industries announced last month that it had met its target of becoming net debt-free much before March 2021. (Also Read: Reliance Industries "In Its Golden Decade", Says Mukesh Ambani)