Reliance Industries Raised Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore Within 12 Weeks Through These Deals

On Sunday, Reliance Industries said Qualcomm Incorporated's investment arm, Qualcomm Ventures, will take a 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore

Reliance Industries' digital services arm, Jio Platforms, houses telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced 13 deals since April 22, selling over 25 per cent in Jio Platforms. Through these deals, Reliance Industries' digital services arm Jio Platforms - which houses telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm - has raised Rs 1,18,318.45 crore within 12 weeks. Facebook's capital infusion of Rs 43,573.62 crore announced in April, for a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, is the biggest among these transactions. On Sunday, Reliance Industries said Qualcomm Incorporated's investment arm, Qualcomm Ventures, will take a 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore

Here are details of the 13 deals that helped Jio Platforms raise Rs 1.18 lakh crore within 12 weeks:  

InvestorAmount (In Crore Rupees)Stake (%)Announcement Date
Facebook43,573.629.99April 22
Silver Lake Partners5,655.751.15May 3
Vista Equity Partners11,367.002.32May 8
General Atlantic6,598.381.34May 17
KKR11,367.002.32May 22
Mubadala9,093.601.85June 5
Silver Lake Partners and co-investors (additional investment)4,546.800.93June 5
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority5,683.501.16June 7
TPG4,546.800.93June 13
L Catterton1,894.500.39June 13
Public Investment Fund11,367.002.32June 18
Intel Capital1,894.500.39July 3
Qualcomm Ventures7300.15July 12
Total117,588.4525.09

Reliance Industries announced last month that it had met its target of becoming net debt-free much before March 2021. (Also Read: Reliance Industries "In Its Golden Decade", Says Mukesh Ambani)

