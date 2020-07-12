Reliance Industries Raised Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore Within 12 Weeks Through These Deals

Reliance Industries' digital services arm, Jio Platforms, houses telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced 13 deals since April 22, selling over 25 per cent in Jio Platforms. Through these deals, Reliance Industries' digital services arm Jio Platforms - which houses telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm - has raised Rs 1,18,318.45 crore within 12 weeks. Facebook's capital infusion of Rs 43,573.62 crore announced in April, for a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, is the biggest among these transactions. On Sunday, Reliance Industries said Qualcomm Incorporated's investment arm, Qualcomm Ventures, will take a 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore

Here are details of the 13 deals that helped Jio Platforms raise Rs 1.18 lakh crore within 12 weeks:

Investor Amount (In Crore Rupees) Stake (%) Announcement Date Facebook 43,573.62 9.99 April 22 Silver Lake Partners 5,655.75 1.15 May 3 Vista Equity Partners 11,367.00 2.32 May 8 General Atlantic 6,598.38 1.34 May 17 KKR 11,367.00 2.32 May 22 Mubadala 9,093.60 1.85 June 5 Silver Lake Partners and co-investors (additional investment) 4,546.80 0.93 June 5 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority 5,683.50 1.16 June 7 TPG 4,546.80 0.93 June 13 L Catterton 1,894.50 0.39 June 13 Public Investment Fund 11,367.00 2.32 June 18 Intel Capital 1,894.50 0.39 July 3 Qualcomm Ventures 730 0.15 July 12 Total 117,588.45 25.09

Reliance Industries announced last month that it had met its target of becoming net debt-free much before March 2021.