Jio's Prepaid Recharge Plans With 4GB, 5GB Per Day Data Explained Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509 now offers 112GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4GB data.

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509 in detail

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509 now offers 112GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4GB data. After the exhaustion of daily data limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan previously offered 3GB daily data for a period of 28 days. The total data available with this plan that time was only 84GBs. After the latest revision, Jio's Rs 509 prepaid plan is offering total of 112GBs of high speed 4G data.







This prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509 also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps for one year with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 in detail



Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 offers 140GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 5GB data. After the exhaustion of daily data limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. This prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps for one year with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is also 28 days.



