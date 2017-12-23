Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans: From Rs 199 To Rs 509 Explained

Here are the best prepaid recharge plans of Reliance Jio from Rs 199-Rs 509:

Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan

Jio Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan

Jio Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan

Jio Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan

Jio Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan

Jio Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan



Jio Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan

In a bid to grow its footprint in the telecom industry, Reliance Jio is regularly introducing new prepaid and postpaid recharge offers. Jio recently announced Happy New Year 2018 prepaid recharge plan. Under this offer, Jio unveiled Rs 199 and Rs 299 prepaid recharge plans. Jio's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan gives subscribers 1.2GB daily data while the Rs 299 plan offers 2GB data per day. Jio is already offering a couple of other prepaid recharge plans with other benefits. Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan gives users 1GB data per day for 70 days. Jio's Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan gives 1GB data per day for 84 days.Reliance Jio has few more offers with long-term validity. Under all these offers, Jio users get free unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and SMSes to all operators along with free access to Jio's suite of apps.Jio's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data with a cap of 1.2GB 4G data per day. This prepaid recharge plan also gives free and unlimited voice calls which include local, STD as well as roaming calls across the country. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 28 days.Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data of 56GBs for a period of 28 days. Users can use 2GB 4G data per day. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also gives free and unlimited SMS benefits.Jio's Rs 309 prepaid recharge offers high speed data of 49GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 49 days.Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers high speed data of 70GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are offered across all operators, Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 70 days.Jio's Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan offers high speed data of 84GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. This plan of Jio also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators. The validity of this plan is 84 days.Jio's Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan offers high speed data of 91GB. The daily 4G data limit is 1GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are aslo offered under this plan. This prepaid recharge plan is valid for 91 days.Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers high speed data of 98GB. The daily 4G data limit is 2GB. Jio's Rs 509 recharge plan is valid for 49 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes are aslo offered under this plan.