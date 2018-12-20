JioPhone 2 Flash Sale Opens Today, Details Here

JioPhone 2 is an upgraded version of Reliance Jio's existing feature phone, JioPhone

Reliance Jio has announced a flash sale for JioPhone 2, its 4G-enabled feature phone. The flash sale for JioPhone 2 will begin at 12:00 pm on Thursday, the private sector telecom company said on microblogging website Twitter. JioPhone 2 will be available at Rs. 2,999 under the flash sale, Reliance Jio mentioned. JioPhone 2 is an upgraded version of Reliance Jio's existing feature phone called JioPhone. Reliance Jio has launched similar flash sales on several occasions in the recent past.

#JioPhone2 Flash Sale! Buy yours today at 12PM. Get a cashback worth Rs.200 when you pay via @Paytm. https://t.co/Qn1Xy78JVUpic.twitter.com/kAC0UC9D9B Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) December 20, 2018

Reliance Jio - the provider of telecom services under brand Jio - offers three prepaid plans for JioPhone users:

JioPhone plan at Rs 49

Reliance Jio's Rs 49 plan for JioPhone comes with a total high-speed data benefit of 1 GB for a validity period of 28 days. This means the subscriber can use a maximum 1 GB of high-speed data during the 28-day period, among other benefits. The subscriber also gets a total of 50 free SMS in this JioPhone recharge pack.

JioPhone plan at Rs 99 (0.5 GB high speed data per day)

The company offers a total of 14 GBs of high-speed data in its JioPhone plan of Rs 99, with a daily limit of 0.5 GBs. That means the subscriber gets 0.5 GB of mobile data at high speed every day during the 28-day validity period of this JioPhone plan. Other benefits include 300 free SMSes for the validity period.

Plan Validity High speed data Daily limit of high speed data SMS 49 28 1 GB - 50 99 28 14 GB 0.5 GB 300 153 28 42 GB 1.5 GB 100/day (Source: jio.com)

JioPhone plan at Rs 153 (1.5 GB high speed data per day)

Reliance Jio provides 42 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1.5 GBs, among other benefits, in the JioPhone plan of Rs 153. Valid for 28 days, this JioPhone plan includes benefits such as 100 free SMS per day. (Also read: Airtel, Vodafone revise Rs 199 plans)

In all three plans, local and national voice calls are free and data continues at a revised speed of 64 Kbps after exhaustion of the respective limits applicable to high-speed data, according to the Jio website.