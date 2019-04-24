Jio Offers Up To 547.5 GBs Data In These 12 Prepaid Packs: All You Need To Know

Jio recharge: Reliance Jio's 1.5-5GB per day prepaid packs are priced in the range of Rs 149 and Rs 1,699

Private sector telecom service provider Reliance Jio provides a range of recharge packs to its prepaid customers. Out of Reliance Jio's prepaid packs, the subscribers get total high speed data to the tune of 42-547.5 GBs (gigabytes), among other benefits, in 12 recharge options, according to the company's website - jio.com. These recharge packs offer a validity period ranging from 28 days to 365 days, and are priced starting from Rs 149 up to Rs 1,699, according to the Jio website.

Here's a comparison of the 12 recharge packs that offer high speed data of 1.5, 2, 3, 4 and 5 GB per day, among other benefits:

Jio 1.5 GB per day recharge packs

Reliance Jio currently offers five recharge packs in the 1.5 GB per day category. These recharge packs, which offer a validity period ranging from 28 days to 365 days, offer a total data benefit of 42-547.5 GBs and are priced between Rs 149 and Rs 1,699, according to the JIo website.

Jio 2 GB per day recharge packs

Reliance Jio offers four recharge packs in which the prepaid subscriber gets 2 GBs of high speed data per day for the respective validity period. Priced at Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498, these four recharge packs come with a validity period ranging from 28 days to 91 days and offer a total high speed data benefit of 56, 140, 168 and 182 GBs respectively, according to Reliance Jio.

Jio 3 GB per day, 4 GB per day and 5 GB per day recharge packs

Reliance Jio currently offers one recharge option each in the 3 GB per day, 4 GB per day and 5 GB per day categories of high speed data benefit.

In the 3-GB-per-day recharge of Rs 299, Reliance Jio offers a total high speed data benefit of 84 GBs over a validity period of 28 days.

Priced at Rs 509, Reliance Jio's 4-GB-per-day recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and total high speed data benefit of 112 GBs.

Its 5-GB-per-day recharge pack of Rs 799 offers a total high speed data benefit of 140 GBs over a validity period of 28 days.

Other benefits with Reliance Jio prepaid recharge packs

All of Jio's recharge packs include benefits such as free voice calls within the country and 100 SMS per day for their respective validity periods, according to the Jio website. Subscribers exhausting the daily high speed data limit during the validity period of any of the recharge packs continue to receive data at a revised speed of 64 Kbps for the remaining period of the day, according to Reliance Jio.

